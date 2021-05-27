General

Five out of 10 local levels in Baglung district have brought into operation the dedicated coronavirus treatment hospitals with doctors and oxygen facilities. However, all local levels of the district have set up isolation centres equipped with oxygen to stem the spread of coronavirus infection.

Though the government has designated posting of a doctor in each temporary coronavirus hospital, five local levels here have not been able to appoint doctors, shared administrative officer of District Administration Office, Baglung, Ganesh Gautam.

“Number of doctor is not even adequate at Dhaulagiri hospital in the district. Some local levels have appointed doctors and also added the facilities”, Gautam said, adding, “The doctors of the hospital have been providing services at isolation centres of Baglung municipalities while the services are being provided by nurses in four other local levels”.

According to the district administration data, the district has a total of 157-bed temporary corona hospital including a 120-bed hospital with doctors, oxygen and ambulance and 37-bed with oxygen only. The data does not include minor isolation beds.

As informed, Dhaulagiri hospital has 35 beds with 21 doctors while the 10-bed Dhorpatan temporary corona hospital has three doctors and two nurses. Likewise, doctors of Dhaulagiri hospital are providing regular services in 35-bed isolation centre of Ratamata in Baglung municipality.

The 15-bed hospital equipped with a doctor, oxygen and ambulance are providing services in Tarakhola rural municipality while Bareng rural municipality has been offering services through a five-bed hospital with a doctor, oxygen and ambulance.

Badigad rural municipality has run a 10-bed hospital with a doctor and four nurses and Galkot municipality has operated a hospital with two doctors, the district administration office said. Nisikhola rural municipality has a five-bed hospital without a doctor. Jaimini municipality has stepped up its preparation to bring into operation a 12-bed corona hospital, it has yet to manage the posting of doctors. Preparations are also being made to operate a five-bed corona hospital each at Tamankhola and Katekhola.

Baglung district has a total of 30 doctors, 76 nurses and 331 oxygen cylinders. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal