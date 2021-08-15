Health & Safety, medical

Despite the awareness program and action being taken by the district administration against those who do not follow the health protocol, the corona virus infection has not reduced in Karnali. The infection has escalated in the past week. In the last 24 hours, corona virus infection has been confirmed in 115 people in Karnali. According to Director of Health Services Directorate, Karnali, Dr Rabin Khadka, a total of 136 people were tested for PCR at various laboratories including Karnali State Hospital on Saturday and 70 people tested positive for corona virus infection while 45 tested positive in 221 Antigen tests. Of the latest COVID-19 cases, 36 cases were reported in Surkhet, 25 in Kalikot, 19 in Rukum West, 15 in Jumla, 12 in Jajarkot, five in Dailekh and two in Mugu. In the last 24 hours, 85 people have returned home free of infection. According to Dr Khadka, the total number of recoveries in the province has reached 29,107 or 91 per cent. So far, 124,519 people in Karnali have undergone RT-PCR tests and 42,568 antigen tests for COVID-19 diagnosis. Currently, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Karnali is 977, according to the Directorate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal