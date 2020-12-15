Health & Safety

A total of 736 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last hours. This takes the total number of infections to 250,916. The new cases were revealed in 5,555 PCR tests done in various laboratories across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Among the total infection, 239,416 have recovered. In the past 24 hours, 847 infected recovered to their normal health. The number of active cases is 9,759.

Meanwhile, 13 people succumbed to Corona Virus in the past 24 hours in the country. This takes the death toll as of today to 1,743.

Source: National News Agency Nepal