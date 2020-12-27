General

The corona isolation at Yogi Naraharinath Yog and Naturopathy in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1 in the district has become empty after no arrival of Covid-19 infected persons. The isolation became free of infected people because of the total 18 infected staying here, 15 have got over the infection and three went for home-isolation, said Dr Hemraj Koirala, executive director of the hospital.

"However, we have not closed the facility," he said.

The infected people in a small number have feared staying at the isolation because it is located near a forest, he said. Started from August 30, a total of 412 persons were provided service from the facility, he said, adding that the hospital is all set to receive a large number of infected people (if any).

The facility with a capacity of accommodating 90 infected people has been run by the Metropolitan City in cooperation with the hospital. At the hospital, infected people were treated through regular exercise, yoga, fasting and diet.

The district has recorded a total of 6,312 confirmed infection cases, said Dipak Tiwari, chief of the health office. Of them, 101 succumbed to infection and 5,920 have become free of the virus. And 264 are at home isolation and 27 at hospital isolation. Swabs of 38,000 suspected people were tested for the infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal