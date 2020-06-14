Health & Safety

A corona virus infected person has died last night. A resident of ward no. 4 in Dhurkot rural municipality, the 36-year-old man died at the isolation room in Tamghas hospital, according to DrKabirajBhusal.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 25, the man had been taken to the hospital for treatment the next day. He had returned from India to his home town in Gulmi on May 15. He was a cancer patient.

He was staying at the Panchayan secondary school quarantine in Jaisithok. His body was disposed by a team of security personnel in the jungle in Jaisthok last night itself, health coordinator of Resunga municipality BomAryal said.

So far two people have died of Corona Virus in Gulmi. Earlier, a 41-year-old man of Madane rural municipality had died. There 11 people undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with the infection. Two have recovered so far in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal