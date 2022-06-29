General

The number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing daily. Sixty-two new cases of coronavirus was detected today against 44 on Tuesday.

According to Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Sangeeta Kaushal Mishra, the latest number of coronavirus cases was confirmed in course of conducting 1,620 tests.

Kathmandu district recorded 39 coronavirus cases while six cases of coronavirus was detected in Lalitpur.

Mishra shared that the country has 261 active cases of coronavirus. A total of 19 people have been recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. With this, number of people recovered from the virus has reached 967,445 so far. The recovery rate is 98.9 per cent.

There are 256 people are on home isolation, five in institutional isolation and one in ICU.

Meanwhile, a total of 184,545 people received vaccine against coronavirus today. The Ministry administrated vaccine against coronavirus to the children from five years to 12 years from June 23-29.

Source: National News Agency Nepal