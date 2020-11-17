General

As many as 74 have so far lost their lives to coronavirus infection in Banke. Among the deceased include 36 from Banke district and 38 from other districts, shared the District Health Office Banke’s resource person Naresh Shrestha.

He further informed that the deceased were 14 women and 22 men of Banke and 10 women and 28 men from other districts while being treated at hospitals in Banke.

The coronavirus infected patients from Lumbini State as well as Karnali and Sudupaschim States are being referred and treated at the Teaching Hospital Kohalpur and Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital.

According to hospitals sources, the condition of 47 out of 107 patients admitted to various corona treatment special hospitals are critical. Resource person Shrestha shared that 35 patients undergoing treatment at Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj and 12 beign treated at Teaching Hospital Kohalpur are reeling under critical condition.

As many as 3,601 people have been so far infected in Banke while the number of infected recovered from the virus is 3,318. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal