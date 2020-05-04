Health & Safety

Fifteen persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Banke sharing border with India now are undergoing treatment at Khajura-based Corona Special Isolation Hospital.

Arrangement of treatment of the infected has been made at the specialized hospital set up at Khajura-based Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital. Health condition of all those receiving treatment is normal, shared Medical Superintendant of Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj. Dr Prakash Bahadur Thapa.

Seven among the persons testing positive for coronavirus in Nepalgunj, Banke are female at the age of 7, 30, 40, 50, 55, 58 and 60, according to the Health Office Banke. Other male infected are at the age of 16, 21, 32, 34, 34, 36, 37 and 55, the Office informed.

Among the swab samples collected in Banke on Saturday, lab reports of only 55 have been so far received while results of 35 are awaited. Swab samples of additional four were collected on Sunday and their lap reports are yet to come, corona focal person of the District Health Office, Banke, Naresh Shrestha told RSS.

Source: National News Agency