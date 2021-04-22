General

A coronavirus infected woman died in course of treatment at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, early this morning.

Suffering from respiratory complication, pneumonia and high-fever, the woman, 61, of Birgunj Metropolitan City-16, was admitted to the hospital on April 18.

COVID Coordinator at the Hospital, Dr Saroj Roshan Das, said that though the woman was in home quarantine after she tested positive for coronavirus on April 16, she was admitted to the hospital on April 18 and receiving treatment in ICU after health complications.

With this, number of people died from coronavirus in Parsa district has reached 59, according to the District Administration Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal