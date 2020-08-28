General

A coronavirus infected woman died in course of treatment at Chitwan Medical College this morning.

The 77-year-old woman of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-19 was admitted at the Chitwan Medical College on August 23 after she complained of respiratory problem. She had tested positive for coronavirus on August 25.

Director at the Medical College, Dr Dayaram Lamsal, shared that the coronavirus infected woman died at the medical college this morning in course of treatment. With this, the number of people died from coronavirus in course of treatment at different hospitals of the district has reached six.

Source: National News Agency Nepal