Health & Safety, medical

The coronavirus infection rate which was stable lately has again started increasing in Province 2. It had decreased by the second week of this month until it started going up again, the Public Health Office here said, urging people to take precaution.

The Public Health Directorate said the number of infected people has increased nearly by double over the last week. It added that among the new cases a majority are from Dhanusha district alone.

There were 34 COVID-19 infected people in the province until December 4 and the number has reached 65 until December 18, Health Director Bijaya Jha said.

Among the infected, 62 are in home isolation while three are under doctor's supervision. Among the 65 active cases in the province, 35 are from Dhanusha alone while 16 are from Mahottari, five from Siraha, three from Sarlahi, four from Parsa and one each from Saptari and Bara districts.

Normal life affected due to cold

The normal life in various districts of the province, including Dhanusha, has been affected with the sudden rise in cold weather. Children and the elderly people have been mostly affected by the cold.

The sale of warm clothes has surged in the market following the increase in cold condition. People have been lighting bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Doctors have urged people to protect and take special care of the children, the older people and those having health vulnerabilities.

The Tarai districts have been reporting deaths due to hypothermia every year and physicians have suggested adoption of health precautions in view of the risk of the cold-induced cough and cold, fever and diarrhea.

Source: National News Agency Nepal