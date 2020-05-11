Health & Safety

COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in 10 more people in the country today. With this the number of coronavirus affected persons has reached 120, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The new COVID-19 cases are from Yashodhara rural municipality-5 and Buddhabhumi rural municipality’s Ward Nos. 7 and 10 in Kapilbastu district. All the infected are males and between 18 and 34 years. However, the age of one of them is not ascertained yet, Ministry’s associate spokesman Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said.

The health condition of all the infected persons is normal so far and they are under observation of health workers. These people tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 in course of tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency