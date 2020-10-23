General

Forty-two additional people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gandaki province this morning.

With this, the number of infected persons in the province has reached 6,309, said Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Director at the Gandaki Province health Directorate. He is also the spokesperson for the Gandaki Province Corona Prevention and Control Programme.

As per the latest data shared by the Directorate, among the additional cases include 21 persons from Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta Purba), nine from Baglung, three from Myagdi, two each from Tanahu, Gorkha and Lamjung and one each from Parbat, Kaski and Syangja. Preparations are being made to keep all the infected persons in isolation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal