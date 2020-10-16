General

Coronavirus infection is found increasing in the barracks of the Nepali Army and Nepal Police here in the district.

Twenty-two army personnel and 14 Nepal Police personnel tested positive for the infection on Thursday alone. Before this, the infection was confirmed in 18 soldiers of the No. 23 Brigade of Nepali Army and in 12 others at Arjunban battalion at Ghodabandhe.

Infection cases are also increasing in the Nepal Police as well. Coronavirus infection was confirmed in 14 police personnel on Thursday. They were included in contact tracing after an official at the District Police Office contracted the virus.

Fifty-one infection cases were recorded in the district on Thursday alone, including the Army and Police personnel, the people's representatives and three police personnel working at the High Court Pokhara, Baglung Bench. Coronavirus was confirmed in 45 men and six women on Thursday, Chief of the Health Office, Baglung, Suraj Gurau, said. Among the infected are also foreign-returnees staying in quarantine.

With this the number of coronavirus infection cases has reached 585 in Baglung district. Nearly 200 new cases have been recorded in the last two weeks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal