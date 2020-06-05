General

Nepal Forum of Environment Journalists (NEFEJ) has decided to honour Nepal Weekly correspondent, Yam Bam, with this year’s ‘Environment Journalism Award’. The Forum provides this award on the World Environment Day on 5 June every year. The award carries a purse of Rs 25,000 along with a certificate.

The forum of environmental journalists today shared that it decided to present this year’s award to correspondent Bam. The award was selected based on the published and broadcast materials regarding environment and sustainable development during the year 2019.

A press release issued by NEFEJ noted that a team comprising its former chairperson and senior journalist Tirtha Koirala, former general secretary and journalist Badri Poudyal and environment expert Batu Krishna Upreti nominated Bam for the award.

Source: National News Agency