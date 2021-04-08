Human Rights

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Thursday filed a case against then Chief of the Transport Management Office, Nepalgunj and 18 others at the Special Court, Kathmandu on the charge of corruption.

The accused ones have been charged of unilaterally handling the result of the written test for two-wheeler driving test at Nepalgunj and not roping in other members of the exams committee while publishing the written test’s result.

Furthermore, the anti-graft body has accused Chief of the Transport Management Office, Nepalgunj Pawan Subedi and officers Sitaram Khanal and Dakeraj Pokharel for their involvement in the above-mentioned wrongdoing.

Similarly, Dhurbaraj Devkota and Lalit Bahadur Oli among others have been charged for their role in changing the result of the written test for the two-wheelers, informed CIAA spokesperson, Narayan Prasad Risal.

Likewise, a case was filed against former secretary of then Singyahi VDC Binod Kumar Singh, who has been accused of embezzling the social security fund amounting to over Rs 1.2 million. He is charged to have amassed social security allowance twice in the name of a single individual.

Source: National News Agency Nepal