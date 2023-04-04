Key Issues, politics

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, has said the province government had prioritized the control of corruption. The government would take stringent measures to control corruption, he underscored.

CM Shah made it clear during a pre-budget discussion organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs at Dhangadhi on Monday. "A province committee formed to study and recommend for corruption control is working," he reminded.

He further stressed that cooperation between bureaucracy and people's representatives is imperative to utilize available resources for the people's welfare.

On the occasion, Province Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development, Prakash Bahadur Deuba, informed that the forthcoming budget would prioritize the issues raised by the local levels.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Naresh Kumar Shahi, also viewed the budget would be prepared by incorporating the suggestions garnered from multiple sectors.

The two-day event is attended by chief secretary and secretaries of province government and people's representatives from all local levels of Sudurpaschim Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal