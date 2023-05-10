General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said corruption prevention is the top priority of the government as it aims to strengthen democracy and promote good governance in the nation.

During his meeting with a delegation of Nepali Congress (NC) leaders at the Ministry of Home Affairs today, the Deputy Prime Minister said the government would act against any cases of corruption impartially. He made it clear that anyone indulged in the fake Bhutanese refugee scam would be brought under the purview of law.

On the occasion, the NC leaders present in the meeting applauded the government's move against corruption, urging it to further intensify investigation into the scam and conclude it substantively.

Guru Raj Ghimire, Madhu Acharya, Ranjit Karna, Bhupendra Jung Shahi, Naresh Yadav and Dr Govinda Pokhrel were among those who visited the Deputy Prime Minister this afternoon. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal