The government is to set up a fertilizer factory in the country to be operated on the public-private partnership model. The Council of Ministers approved a proposal in this connection on Thursday. The proposal was presented by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Padma Kumari Aryal.

Minister Aryal said the government was establishing the fertilizer plant for the long-term resolution of the problem Nepal's farmers have been facing each year due to the shortage of chemical fertilizer.

"We have already resolved the immediate problem related to fertilizer shortage. The government has forwarded the process of establishing a fertilizer factory aiming to resolve the problem in the long term," she said, adding that the farmers would not face fertilizer shortages this year.

The meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the Study Report on Establishment and Operation of Fertilizer factory in Nepal, 2021 and it also gave its assent to the Ministry to forward the process for establishing the fertilizer factory.

It has also decided to give to the Ministry the responsibility of preparing and implementing the work procedures required for that purpose and to the Invest Board Nepal's office the responsibility to carry out infrastructure construction works for the fertilizer factory.

Source: National News Agency Nepal