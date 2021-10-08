General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, appointed, reshuffled, and allocated portfolios to epand the existing Council of Ministers constituted on July 13 under the leadership of Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The extended Council of Ministers has Deuba as the Prime Minister, Bal Krishna Khand (Minister for Home Affairs), Gyanendra Bahadur Karki (Communication and Information Technology), Pampha Bhusal (Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation), Rajendra Prasad Shrestha (Federal Affairs and General Administration), Birodh Khatiwada (Health and Population) and Janardan Sharma (Finance).

Other faces in the Deuba-led cabinet are Dr Minendra Prasad Rijal (Defence), Umakant Chaudhary (Water Supplies), Dr Narayan Khadka (Foreign Affairs), Renu Kumari Yadav (Physical Infrastructure and Transport), Prem Bahadur Ale (Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation), Dilendra Prasad Badu (Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs) and Devendra Poudel (Education, Science and Technology).

Likewise, Mahendra Raya Yadav (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Uma Regmi (Women, Children and Senior Citizens), Shashi Shrestha (Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation), Ram Kumari Jhankri (Urban Development), Gajendra Bahadur Hamal (Industry, Commerce and Supplies), Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav (Forest and Environment), Krishna Kumar Shrestha (Labour, Employment and Social Security), Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj (Youth and Sports) have been inducted in the Council of Ministers.

According to the press statement issued by the Office of the President, Umesh Shrestha (Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers), Bhawani Prasad Khapung (Minister of State, Health and Population) and Bodhmaya Kumari Yadav (Minister of State, Education, Science and Technology) have been appointed in the Council of Ministers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal