Health & Safety, medical

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has said that a prosperous country can be built only if the citizens are healthy. Speaking at the programme held at Naraharinath Yoga and Natural Therapy Centre at Bharatpur metropolitan city-1, he said healthy citizen is a precondition for a prosperous country.

Stating that the COVID-19 had created a huge impact on the economy and in the building of a prosperous Nepal, he said now the focus should be on health to ensure healthy Nepalis and a prosperous Nepal.

He also said the government will now give special emphasis on natural medicine. The Natural Therapy Centre run by the metropolitan city has so far provided successful treatment to 386 persons infected with Corona Virus. Patients without any symptoms are treated through natural therapy.

Also today, Home Minister Thapa initiated distribution of national ID card in Chitwan. At a programme held at Chitwan District Administration Office, Thapa gave away ID cards to three persons.

On the occasion, the Home Minister said the ID card will play an important role in the state of law and order in the country. In the next two years, every Nepali will have their own identity card.

Source: National News Agency Nepal