Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Dahal-Nepal faction leader and former Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal has said that the country was entering into an unexpected danger zone.

Addressing a gathering of party cadres here today, leader Bhusal argued that the move of parliament dissolution has pushed the country into instability. "Party faced unexpected crisis after the consensus and understanding forged during the unification process were neglected." Bhusal said.

On another note, former Agriculture Minister Bhusal said that he began some constructive tasks in his tenure in the agriculture sector but could not complete it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal