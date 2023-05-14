General

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has said that the country has been marching towards development in an indomitable pace averting conspiracies being hatched by local and foreign evil forces.

“Our country has been advancing fast under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina foiling many evil designs by local and foreign plotters”, he said.

The State Minister said this while inaugurating a newly constructed four-storied academic building at Dughia Abbasia Emdadul Ulum Fazil Madrasha under Sader Upazila here yesterday as chief guest.

The academic building of the madrasha has been constructed at a cost of Taka 2, 93,44,961under the supervision of the Education Engineering Department.

Chaired by the President of the Madrasha Governing Body AKM Azaharul Islam Arun, the function was addressed, among others, by Chairman of Netrakona Zila Parishad Asit Kumar Sarker Sajal, Chairman of Netrakona Sader Upazila Ataur Rahman Manik, Chairman of Amtala Union council Abdur Roup Sabuj and Principal of the Madrasha AFM Mohiuddin Khan.

Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, who also a valiant freedom fighter, urged the people to remain vigilant against all kinds of conspiracies of the evil forces for upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and continuing the current development trend in the country.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha