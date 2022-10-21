General

Remittance worth Rs 187 billion has been received in the first two months of the current fiscal year.

As per the data until the second month of the current fiscal year published by Nepal Rastra Bank today, remittance inflow has increased by 19.8 per cent to Rs 187.04 billion in the review period against a decrease of 5.8 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In US Dollar terms, remittance inflow has increased by 11.3 per cent and reached to Rs 1.47 billion in the review period against the decrease of 5.3 per cent in the same period of the previous period.

During the review period, number of Nepali workers (institutional and individual-new) taking approval for foreign employment has increased by 169.9 per cent and reached 103,898.

Similarly, the number of Nepali workers (renew entry) taking approval for foreign employment has increased by 70.6 per cent and reached 39,189 in the review period. It had increased by 429.5 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Likewise, the net transfer has increased by 19.5 per cent and reached Rs 206.46 billion during the first two months. It had decreased by six percent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal