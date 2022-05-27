Health & Safety, medical

The country has recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Such number of coronavirus cases was detected in course of conducting 2,238 tests through PCR and antigen methods, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Similarly, 13 people have been recovered from the virus during the same period. With this, number of people recovered from the virus has reached 967,037. The recovery rate is 98.8 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 66,181 people received vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday alone. There are 124 active cases of coronavirus in the country now. A total of 11,952 people succumbed to coronavirus so far.

The Kathmandu Valley has 39 cases of coronavirus--36 in Kathmandu, one in Lalitpur and two in Bhaktapur district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal