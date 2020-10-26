Health & Safety

The country witnessed a total of 1,741 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, making the coronavirus tally 159,830 so far. During the period, 895 new cases were confirmed in the Kathmandu valley including 673 in Kathmandu district, 146 in Lalitpur and 76 in Bhaktapur.

In the past 24 hours, altogether 5,006 suspected ones got their RT PRC tests to confirm the infection of coronavirus. Of the new cases, the number of women is 677.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 4,005 people won the battle against the virus in the past 24 hours. As of Monday, 115,675 people got a complete recovery from the virus. Now, the country has 43,293 active cases of the coronavirus.

Likewise, the Ministry said that Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Saptari, Kavre, Chitwan, Dhading, Makawanpur, Kaski, Tanahun, Nawalparasi East, Rupandehi, Arghakhanchi, Kapilbastu districts recorded noticeable number of infected ones on Monday.

According to the Ministry, 15 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 reached 862 in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal