A total of 213 individuals have been found infected with COVID-19 while conducting PCR tests on 3,791 in the past 24 hours in the country.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, with this total number of the infected has reached 270,788 till today.

Ministry further shares that 296 infected patients have recovered in the past 24 hours in the country. With this, total recovery has reached 265,365 in the country till today.

No single death was recorded due to virus infection in the past 24 hours in the country. The total deaths caused by the virus infection stands at 2,020 to date.

The Ministry has further confirmed that 113 infected are in quarantine while 203 are in isolation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal