The country has witnessed a gradual increase in coronavirus infection in the recent days. The country recorded a total of 2,237 new cases in the past 24 hours.

With the new data, the country's COVID-19 caseload reached 781,254 as of July 25. Similarly, 680,556 infected persons got recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Population stated that 2,050 infected persons got recovered in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry shared that 27,228 persons are in isolation while 340 are in quarantine facilities across the county.

Similarly, 18 persons died of the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry, COVID-19 related deaths in Nepal reached 9,713 as of today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal