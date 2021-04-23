General

As many as 2,559 new cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed across the country in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of coronavirus so far infected people has reached 294,601.

A total of 8,798 people had undergone PCR test while antigen test was carried out on 866 individuals in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,388,200 people had gone through PCR test so far.

Currently, 4,724 people are staying in isolation and 75 in quarantine, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. Out of 2,559 people infected with virus in last 24 hours, 1,023 are male and 1,426 are female.

Similarly, 276,755 people have so far recovered from the disease. A total of 410 people infected with virus have returned home after recovery in last 24 hours. Now there are 4,724 active coronavirus cases in the country.

As per the details of last 24 hours, coronavirus infection was diagnosed high among the individuals of the age group 20-29. The virus was confirmed among 575 people at the age group of 30-39. Two infected were found within the age of 90-100 and 51 below nine in the past 24 hours.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Banke and Rupandehi districts have more than 500 coronavirus cases. A total of 173 coronavirus infected people are being treated ICU and 57 in ventilator facility.

According to the Ministry, five people had breathed their last due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking the death toll to 3,122. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal