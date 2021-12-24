General

The country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. A total of 11,896 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the period.

Similarly, 349 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, number of people recovered from the virus has reached 810 thousand 271. The recovery rate is 98 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

One more person succumbed to coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,582. The mortality rate is 1.4 per cent.

Likewise, 329,371 people got vaccine against coronavirus in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry. There are 5,048 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal