A total of 2,933 new cases of corona virus infection have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours. According to Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the total number of infected in the country has now reached 176,500 as of today.

Likewise, 3,150 patients have returned home after complete health recovery in the past 24 hours in the country. With this, 137, 524 have recovered to their normal health so far.

Dr Gautam added that active cases of corona virus across the country are 37,524. According to the Ministry, of the total infected 21.2 per cent are the active cases. The Ministry further shared that 0.6 percent of the total infected have lost lives due to infection while recovery rate is 78.2 per cent.

Dr Gautam further shared that 24 infected patients died in the past 24 hours in the country. With this, total deaths caused by COVID-19 have reached 984 until November 2.

Source: National News Agency Nepal