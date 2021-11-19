General

The country has recorded 296 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, such number of COVID-19 infection was detected in course of conducting 8,972 tests.

With the new number of COVID-19 patients, there are 7,539 active cases in the country. The infection rate has reached 18 per cent in the country.

Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts have more than 500 active cases of coronavirus. Districts with zero active cases are Okhaldhunga, Manang, Humla, Jajarkot and Mugu.

Similarly, 369 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 97.7 per cent in the country. According to the Ministry, five people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,494 so far.

A total of 7,060 people are in home isolation and 479 in institutional isolation. Similarly, 231 are receiving treatment at ICU and 56 on ventilator support. Likewise, 173,498 people got vaccine against COVID-10 on Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal