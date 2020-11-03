General

A total of 3,114 new cases of corona virus infection have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

The case was registered while conducting sampling PCR tests on 11,166 individuals. The Kathmandu valley alone recorded 1,468 cases today.

According to Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwar Gautam, 3,142 patients have returned home after complete health recovery in the past 24 hours in the country.

He added that 30,694 infected persons are in home isolations while 372 are undergoing treatment in ICU and 68 are in ventilator support in different hospitals across the country. According to Ministry, 141,134 have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 virus till today.

The statistics shows that the recovery rate of virus infection in the country is 78.6 while mortality rate is 0.6. A total of 12.1 per cent is found infected following the total PCR test numbers in the country.

He added that the total infected persons in the country are 178,614 till today.

Dr Gautam further shared that 20 infected patients died in the past 24 hours in the country. With this, total deaths caused by COVID-19 have reached 1,004 until November 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal