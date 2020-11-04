Health & Safety

The country recorded 3,309 more coronavirus cases while 3,844 coronavirus infected people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, of 3,309 new coronavirus infected people, 2,005 are men and 1,304 women. Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, said a total of 144,978 coronavirus people including 3,844 were discharged so far. There are 36,911 active coronavirus cases in the country. A total of 182,923 people have been infected with coronavirus so far in the country.

The Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,878 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. A total of 13,144 PCR test was carried out in last 24 hours. There are 1,305 people are in quarantine.

Of the active coronavirus infected people, 30,131 are in home isolation facilities and 6,780 in institutional isolation facilities. There are 379 coronavirus infected people are in ICU today across the country as well as 78 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to upgrade Nepal Police Hospital to 300-bed COVID Hospital.

On the occasion, Dr Gautam asked the coronavirus infected people staying in home isolation facilities to enquire about necessary information calling at 1113, 1115 and 1133 or with doctors. He urged them to take medicine only after advice of the doctors.

Similarly, thirty more coronavirus infected people died in last 24 hours. With this, the number of people who have died from coronavirus has reached 1,034.

Source: National News Agency Nepal