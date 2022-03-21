Health & Safety, medical

The country has recorded 45 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Such number of cases was detected in course of carrying out 4,752 tests.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 147 people recovered from the virus during the same period.

With this, number of people recovered from the virus has reached 963,111 so far. The recovery rate is 98.5 per cent.

Similarly, there are 3,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country, added the Ministry. The country did not report any COVID-19 related death in the last 24 hours.

Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Chitwan and Banke districts have more than 200 active cases of coronavirus while the infection is nil in four districts —Manang, Rukum East, Bajura and Jumla have zero active infection. The infection rate is 17.8 per cent in the country.

Currently 3,079 are in home isolation, 56 in institutional isolation, 22 are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator support. A total of 59,378 people received vaccine against coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal