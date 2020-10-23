General

The country witnessed a total of 4,499 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, making the coronavirus tally 153,800 so far. The country now has the 46,691 active cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 18 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. With this, total number of deaths from Covid-19 reached 829 in Nepal.

Of the active cases, a total of 31,727 people are in home isolation while 290 patients are receiving treatment at ICUs and 69 others are in ventilators.

As of Friday, 105,488 people were recovered from the virus.

Similarly, the Ministry stated that 2,720 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the Kathmandu Valley alone in the last 24 hours. Of them, 2,357 are from Kathmandu, 236 from Lalitpur and 127 from Bhaktapur district.

Likewise, Morang, Kavre, Rupandehi, Chitwan, Sunsari, Dang, Banke, Jhapa, Kailali, Makawanpur, Saptari and Nawalparai districts also recorded a sizable number of the infected people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal