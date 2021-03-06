General

A total of 47 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 62 infected persons have recovered in the same period.

Ministry further shared that the total case of the virus infection is 274,655 so far.

Similarly, 270,828 infected persons have recovered till today in the country.

Ministry further confirmed that the total deaths caused by the virus infection are 3,010 in the country till March 6.

Source: National News Agency Nepal