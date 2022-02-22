General

The country has recorded 476 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 476 cases including 299 cases on PCR test and 177 on antigen test were confirmed positive. With this, total caseload has reached 1,114,071 in Nepal.

During the period, 831 corona infected have recovered from the contagion. With this, total number of infected who have recovered from the virus has reached 953,430. The recovery rate is 97.7 percent.

Presently number of active cases across the country is 10,747.

With three fatalities today, the death toll has touched 11,928 in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal