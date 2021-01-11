Health & Safety, medical

A total of 488 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 527 infected persons have recovered in the same period.

The Ministry further shared that the number of total infected has reached 265,268 as of today. Of them, 258,968 have recovered.

The Ministry further confirmed that 10 infected patients have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are 4,373 active cases of virus infection in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal