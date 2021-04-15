Health & Safety, medical

A total of 490 new cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours in the country.

With this, total case load has reached 282,054 so far in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 157 infected persons have recovered in the country on Thursday.

The total number of the recoveries has reached 274,604 in the country till April 15. The Ministry further shared that there are 4,384 active cases of the virus infection across the country.

Five infected patients have died in the past 24 hours. The total COVID-19 death tolls are recorded 3,066 so far in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal