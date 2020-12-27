General

A total of 491 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered while conducting RT-PCR test on 3,828 individuals in the past 24 hours in the country.

The Ministry further shared that total number of the infected reached 258,181 and of them, 249,863 have recovered till today.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, altogether 731 infected individuals have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, six persons succumbed to virus across the country jumping the total death tolls to 1,825 till December 27.

According to the Ministry, the recovery rate of the patients is 96.8 per cent in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal