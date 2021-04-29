Health & Safety

Additional 4,928 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to a total of 317,530 so far. Of late, 35 infected people succumbed to the deadly virus. With this, the death toll from the infection has reached 3,246, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new infection cases including 1,561 in the Kathmandu Valley (1,127 in Kathmandu district, 252 in Lalitpur and 182 in Bhaktapur) were detected from 13,560 PCR tests, said the Ministry.

As of now, there are 34,117 active infection cases in the country. The number of recovery cases so far is 287,167 with 888 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 88.2 percent. PCR tests of 2,458,565 suspected people have been conducted so far in the country. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal