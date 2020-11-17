General

A total of 502 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, these cases were identified while conducting PCR test on 3,112 individuals. The test ratio had dropped significantly due to Tihar festival.

With this, the number of total infected has reached 211,475 till today. Similarly, 2,878 infected persons have recovered in the past 24 hours in the country. The total recovery has reached 279,242.

The recovery per cent is 84.8 in the country. The ministry further shared that the total deaths caused by the virus infection reached 1,247 till November 17.

Kathmandu valley alone recorded 339 individuals infected in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal