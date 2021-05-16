Health & Safety

The country has witnessed a total of 7,368 new cases of Corona Virus infection in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. In the past 24 hours, 6,648 patients returned home as they got recovered from the virus.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said that 7,316 cases were recorded from 19,439 RT-PCR tests and 53 others from 244 antigen tests.

Likewise, the Kathmandu Valley saw a total of 2,609 cases including 1,881 in Kathmandu district, 436 in Lalitpur and 292 in Bhaktapur district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the Covid-19 caseload in the country reached 455,020 till May 16 while the number of active cases is 110,263.

Likewise, altogether 339,756 Covid-19 patients got full recovery. The Ministry said that the recovery rate in Nepal is 74.7 per cent.

The total death toll from Covid-19 in Nepal reached 5,100 including 145 deaths caused due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal