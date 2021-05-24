Health & Safety, medical

The country on Monday recorded a total of 7,425 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. The recent number is almost 500 less than the infected ones confirmed on Sunday.

Likewise, a total of 7,135 infected individuals got recovered from the virus in the same period. The Ministry stated that with this the COVID-19 caseload has reached 520,461 in the country.

The new cases were confirmed from the 19,846 PCR tests and 607 antigen tests out of which 7,220 tested positive for COVID-19 through PCR test and 205 through antigen.

There are currently 115,447 active cases in the country while 398,483 got recovered so far.

In the past 24 hours, Kathmandu district recorded 1,806 new cases while 681 in Lalitpur and 298 in Bhaktapur district, according to the Ministry.

Similarly, a total of 185 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country. With this, the COVID-19 fatality in the country reached 6,531, according to the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal