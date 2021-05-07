Health & Safety

The country has recorded a record high of 9,196 cases of COVID-19 (including 9,023 from RT-PCR tests and 73 from antigen tests) as the second wave of the crisis and its more contagious variant is raging across the country.

In the past 24 hours, Kathmandu recorded 3089 cases, 643 in Lalitpur and 374 in Bhaktapur. Likewise, Rupandehi recorded 730 cases, one of the highest cases on districtwise in the country.

With this, the number of the infected to date reached 377,603.

Similarly, altogether 2, 905 got recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Likewise, the virus killed 50 individuals in the past 24 hours taking the national death to 3,579 so far.

Presently, the number of active cases is counted at 78,629 while 295,395 have been cured to date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal