A total of 936 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours. With this, total infected number has reached 250,180 till today in the country.

According to ministry of Health and Population, the total number of active cases is now 9,881.

Similarly, 1,996 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recovery to 238,569.

The country reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking death toll to 1,730.

Source: National News Agency Nepal