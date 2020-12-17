Health & Safety

The country on Thursday recorded a total of 776 new cases of corona virus infection. With this, the corona virus infection tally in the country has reached 251,692, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Similarly, Kathmandu valley recorded 363 new cases in the past 24 hours. At present, the country has 9,580 reported active cases. In the past 24 hours, a total of 6,588 RT-PCR tests were conducted.

The Ministry stated that so far 240,363 infected people recovered from the virus including 947 in the past 24 hours. As stated by the Ministry, the recovery rate from the coronavirus in Nepal is 95.5 per cent.

Likewise, a total of six people succumbed to the virus across the country in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of total Covid-19 fatalities reached 1,749 as of December 17.

Source: National News Agency Nepal