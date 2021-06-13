Health & Safety

A total of 2,407 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country in the past 24 hours. Similarly, six hundred and fifty three new cases were registered in Kathmandu valley alone today.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, altogether 3,994 infected patients have recovered in the same period in the country.

Ministry confirmed that 46 new deaths caused by the virus infection were recorded in the past 24 hours across the country. With this, the total death toll caused due to COVID-19 reached 8412 in Nepal.

The Ministry said that there are 68,955 active cases of virus infection in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal