Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed on 104 more individuals in the past 24 hours. Out of 104 new cases, Kathmandu recorded 47 coronavirus cases while Bhaktapur two and Lalitpur 12.

With this, the number of people infected with this virus reached 272,718 so far, the Ministry of Health and Population stated.

A total of 3,501 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and the total number of PCR tests reached 2,117,050 so far.

According to the Ministry, a total of 269,060 people returned home after recovery from the virus. Of them, 131 returned home in last 24 hours. There are altogether 1,604 active cases of coronavirus across the nation.

Similarly, no death from coronavirus was reported in last 24 hours. A total of 2,054 people have lost their lives from the virus till date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal